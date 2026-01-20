ICC has not set a deadline for decision on playing T20 World Cup in India: BCB

The question has changed. Earlier, it was whether the Bangladesh team would travel to India to play in this year’s T20 World Cup. Now, the question has become this: will Bangladesh play in the T20 World Cup at all?

The shift stems from a report published late the night before last by cricket news website ESPNcricinfo and news agency AFP.

The report claimed that the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) must inform the ICC by next Wednesday whether Bangladesh would travel to India to play the World Cup. It also said an ICC source had indicated that if Bangladesh chose not to go to India, Scotland would be given their place.

The report sparked widespread discussion in cricket circles throughout on Monday. Amid that debate, the BCB dismissed the cricinfo–AFP report yesterday afternoon, calling it incorrect.

According to the BCB, the ICC has not set any deadline on the matter.