After Shakib, Hasan Mahmud becomes second Bangladeshi in County Cricket: ‘A Dream Come True’

Hasan will feature for Kent in a total of six matches in the County Championship. Kent are scheduled to face Lancashire from 12th to 15th June, a fixture that could mark Hasan Mahmud's County debut.

Kent’s subsequent match will take place against Canterbury from 19th to 22nd June. After featuring in these two encounters, Hasan will return to Bangladesh, before heading back to England in September to play the final four matches of the season. Hasan is determined to make this stint with Kent a memorable one.

In Kent's press release, the right-arm pacer added, "I am determined to work hard and contribute to the team's success. I have spoken with Adam Hollioake (Kent's head coach) and Simon Cook about what I can bring to the side and what is expected of me. I am eagerly looking forward to taking the field for this county."