After Shakib, Hasan Mahmud becomes second Bangladeshi in County Cricket: ‘A Dream Come True’
Having been sidelined for the past few months due to injury, Hasan Mahmud made his return midway through this season's Premier League for the Legends of Rupganj. Now, an even grander stage awaits the pace bowler. He is set to become only the second Bangladeshi cricketer to feature in County Cricket.
Kent officially announced his signing on Tuesday. Expressing his delight on the club's official website, Hasan said, "I am immensely proud to have the opportunity to play for a club with such a rich heritage as Kent. Playing County Cricket is a dream come true. This is a proud moment not just for me, but for everyone in Bangladesh."
Hasan will feature for Kent in a total of six matches in the County Championship. Kent are scheduled to face Lancashire from 12th to 15th June, a fixture that could mark Hasan Mahmud's County debut.
Kent’s subsequent match will take place against Canterbury from 19th to 22nd June. After featuring in these two encounters, Hasan will return to Bangladesh, before heading back to England in September to play the final four matches of the season. Hasan is determined to make this stint with Kent a memorable one.
In Kent's press release, the right-arm pacer added, "I am determined to work hard and contribute to the team's success. I have spoken with Adam Hollioake (Kent's head coach) and Simon Cook about what I can bring to the side and what is expected of me. I am eagerly looking forward to taking the field for this county."
Prior to Hasan Mahmud, Shakib Al Hasan was the sole Bangladeshi cricketer to have played County Cricket, having enjoyed two separate spells with Worcestershire and Surrey.
Under England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) regulations, each county is permitted to register up to four overseas players, with two allowed in the playing XI.
Welcoming Hasan to the squad, Kent’s Director of Cricket, Simon Cook, remarked, "We are absolutely delighted to welcome Hasan to the club, bringing international-class pace to our bowling attack for the latter part of the season. Hasan's arrival further strengthens the solid foundations already established within our squad."