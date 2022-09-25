England send Pakistan to bat in 4th T20I

England made three changes from the last game. Alex Hales and David Willey came into the side while Olly Stone was handed his international T20 debut.
They replaced Dawid Malan, Sam Curran and Mark Wood.
Pakistan left out Haider Ali (unfit) and Shahnawaz Dahani to bring Asif Ali and Naseem Shah.
The remaining matches are in Lahore (28, 30 September and 2 October).
Pakistan: Babar Azam (c), Mohammad Rizwan, Asif Ali, Haris Rauf, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Naseem Shah, Shan Masood, Usman Qadir
England: Moeen Ali (c), Will Jacks, Harry Brook, Olly Stone, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Alex Hales, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Reece Topley, David Willey