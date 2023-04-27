Khaled Mahmud doubts Mahmudullah's future in national team

Khaled Mahmud, former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has voiced doubts about Mahmudullah Riyad's future in the national team.

Although he has not entirely ruled out the possibility of Mahmudullah being given another chance, the allrounder will not feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, which is the part of the World Cup Super League.

Mahmudullah was initially dropped from the ODI series against Ireland at home, with the sector claiming that the allrounder was given a rest. However, he has not been recalled since.