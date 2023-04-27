Khaled Mahmud doubts Mahmudullah's future in national team

Khaled Mahmud, former captain of the Bangladesh cricket team and current director of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), has voiced doubts about Mahmudullah Riyad's future in the national team.
Although he has not entirely ruled out the possibility of Mahmudullah being given another chance, the allrounder will not feature in the upcoming three-match ODI series against Ireland, which is the part of the World Cup Super League.
Mahmudullah was initially dropped from the ODI series against Ireland at home, with the sector claiming that the allrounder was given a rest. However, he has not been recalled since.
“He had been an essential part of the Bangladesh team, winning many matches for Bangladesh,” Khaled Mahmud said. “But, to be honest, I don't see a place for him in the national team now, especially, I don’t see him in the World Cup team of Bangladesh.”
Bangladesh is set to participate in the upcoming World Cup in India later this year, with head coach Chandika Hathurusingha working to create a lineup that aligns with their World Cup strategy. However, it seems Mahmudullah is not part of the coach's plan for the World Cup.
“If he was considered for the World Cup, he should have a place in the current team,” Khaled Mahmud said, backing his position on Mahmudullah's World Cup fate.
Since losing captaincy in the T20I team, Mahmudullah has had to relinquish his place in the same format.
“Let's see how he proves his mettle at this stage of his career in the Super League of the Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League,” Khaled Mahmud said. “If the players who got the national call to replace Mahmudullah do well, it would be difficult for him to make space for him.”
To date, Mahmudullah has played 218 ODI matches, scoring 4950 runs at an average of 35.35 with a highest score of 128 not out. He has three centuries in this format, with two being notched in the World Cup 2015. He has also taken 82 wickets in ODIs at an average of 45.26.