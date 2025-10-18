Bangladesh to defend 207 against Windies in 1st ODI

After being sent to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 8-2 in a blink of eye with inform Saif Hasan (3) and Soumya Sarkar (4) who returned to the national squad. But they were dismissed in three balls.

Hridoy and Shanto rebuilt the innings slowly but steadily by sharing a 71-run partnership.

Khary Pierre broke through with the wicket of Shanto, whom he dismissed by overturning umpire’s decision through a review.

Hridoy raised his 11th half-century off 87 balls, steering Roston Chase past cover for a single.