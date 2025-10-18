Bangladesh to defend 207 against Windies in 1st ODI
Towhid Hridoy hit a half-century as Bangladesh were bowled out for 207 in 49.4 overs against West Indies in the opening game of three-match ODI series on a sluggish wicket at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur today.
Hridoy helped Bangladesh rebuild the innings after a disastrous start by hitting 51 off 90 with the help of three boundaries.
Debutant Mahidul Islam Ankon also played vital role in steadying the innings with 46. Najmul Hossain Shanto made 32 and Rishad Hossain hammered a 13 ball-26 toward the end to propel Bangladesh past 200-run mark.
After being sent to bat first, Bangladesh were reduced to 8-2 in a blink of eye with inform Saif Hasan (3) and Soumya Sarkar (4) who returned to the national squad. But they were dismissed in three balls.
Hridoy and Shanto rebuilt the innings slowly but steadily by sharing a 71-run partnership.
Khary Pierre broke through with the wicket of Shanto, whom he dismissed by overturning umpire’s decision through a review.
Hridoy raised his 11th half-century off 87 balls, steering Roston Chase past cover for a single.
But his patient fifty came to a tame end soon when he edged a delivery of Justin Greaves behind.
As has been the case, Hridoy’s dismissal raised a fear of collapse but Ankon, on his debut, showed a steely resolve to resist it.
Chase got the better of Ankon as he was four runs shy of his fifty, leaving a total above 200 in doubt.
However, Rishad’s big hitting prowess powered Bangladesh past 200 and gave a much-needed psychological edge.
Jayden Seals was the most successful bowler for West Indies with 3-48 while Chase and Greaves took two wickets apiece.