Saifuddin, once conceded 5 consecutive sixes, sets six-hitting record

Bangladesh had slipped into a troubling spot after losing five wickets in the space of just 13 balls, shortly after the two openers had taken the score past 100.

At that stage, even reaching 150 looked uncertain. But Saifuddin, alongside Yasir Ali, lifted the total to a competitive score. In the process, he struck four successive sixes in the final over bowled by Evans.

Evans began the last over with a low full toss, which Saifuddin dispatched over square leg for six. The next delivery disappeared over midwicket for another maximum. A slightly short third ball was pulled over fine leg for six, before Saifuddin completed the sequence by launching the fourth delivery over midwicket.