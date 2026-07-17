2nd T20I against Zimbabwe
Saifuddin, once conceded 5 consecutive sixes, sets six-hitting record
Five balls, five sixes!
In 2017, at Potchefstroom, South Africa's David Miller handed Bangladesh pace-bowling all-rounder Mohammad Saifuddin a nightmare by smashing him for five consecutive sixes. It remains the record for the most consecutive sixes conceded by a Bangladesh bowler in a T20 international.
Today, it was Saifuddin's turn to make history with the bat. The Bangladesh all-rounder hit four consecutive sixes against Zimbabwe in the second T20I in Bulawayo, setting Bangladesh's record for the most successive sixes by a batter in a T20 international.
Bangladesh had slipped into a troubling spot after losing five wickets in the space of just 13 balls, shortly after the two openers had taken the score past 100.
At that stage, even reaching 150 looked uncertain. But Saifuddin, alongside Yasir Ali, lifted the total to a competitive score. In the process, he struck four successive sixes in the final over bowled by Evans.
Evans began the last over with a low full toss, which Saifuddin dispatched over square leg for six. The next delivery disappeared over midwicket for another maximum. A slightly short third ball was pulled over fine leg for six, before Saifuddin completed the sequence by launching the fourth delivery over midwicket.
No Bangladesh batter had previously hit four consecutive sixes in a T20 international. Saifuddin remained unbeaten on 31 off just 10 balls as Bangladesh posted 186 for 5 from their 20 overs.
The record for six consecutive sixes in T20 internationals also exists. Nepal's Dipendra Singh Airee has achieved the feat twice, while Kieron Pollard and Yuvraj Singh have each done it once.