Aminul returns as BCB chief after predictable election, who are the new vice-presidents
Just like the rest of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, this outcome too was entirely predictable.
The announcement by the election commission was, therefore, a mere formality. Aminul Islam has been reappointed as BCB president.
BCB’s 25 directors were elected in today’s (Monday) election, held at a five-star hotel in the capital.
Among them, Aminul was elected unopposed as the new president. In the same election, two vice-presidents were also selected — Faruque Ahmed and Shakawat Hossain.
Chief election commissioner Mohammad Hossain formally announced Aminul’s presidency at a press briefing while declaring the results.
Aminul was first appointed BCB president in late May when he replaced Faruque Ahmed, who had been a government-nominated director representing the National Sports Council.
This time, Aminul has been elected as a director representing the Dhaka Division.
In the previous board, the two vice-presidents were Fahim Sinha and Nazmul Abedin. Although Fahim initially filed his nomination papers this time, he later withdrew his candidacy. Nazmul, meanwhile, became a director again as a councillor representing the Dhaka District.
Among the new vice-presidents, Faruque Ahmed is himself a former BCB president, while Shakawat Hossain previously served as an adviser to the BCB president on cricket tourism affairs.