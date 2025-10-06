Cricket

Aminul returns as BCB chief after predictable election, who are the new vice-presidents

Sports Correspondent
Dhaka
Aminul IslamShamsul Hoque

Just like the rest of the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) election, this outcome too was entirely predictable.

The announcement by the election commission was, therefore, a mere formality. Aminul Islam has been reappointed as BCB president.

BCB’s 25 directors were elected in today’s (Monday) election, held at a five-star hotel in the capital.

Among them, Aminul was elected unopposed as the new president. In the same election, two vice-presidents were also selected — Faruque Ahmed and Shakawat Hossain.

Chief election commissioner Mohammad Hossain formally announced Aminul’s presidency at a press briefing while declaring the results.

Aminul was first appointed BCB president in late May when he replaced Faruque Ahmed, who had been a government-nominated director representing the National Sports Council.

This time, Aminul has been elected as a director representing the Dhaka Division.

In the previous board, the two vice-presidents were Fahim Sinha and Nazmul Abedin. Although Fahim initially filed his nomination papers this time, he later withdrew his candidacy. Nazmul, meanwhile, became a director again as a councillor representing the Dhaka District.

Among the new vice-presidents, Faruque Ahmed is himself a former BCB president, while Shakawat Hossain previously served as an adviser to the BCB president on cricket tourism affairs.

