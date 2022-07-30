Cricket

Bangladesh sent to bowl in 1st Zimbabwe T20I

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Nurul Hasan
Nurul HasanProthom Alo

Nurul Hasan lost his first toss as the Bangladesh captain and the Tigers will field first in the first Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Saturday.

Opener Munim Shahriar returns to the playing XI and Anamul Haque, who failed to impress in the previous T20I series in West Indies, retains his place in the team.

Bangladesh is also going with a three-pacer attack with the return of Taskin Ahmed alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.

This is only the second time ever in Bangladesh cricket history that the Tigers are going to play a T20I match with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah missing from the team sheet.

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe: RW Chakabva, CR Ervine (c), W Madhevere, SC Williams, Sikandar Raza, M Shumba, RP Burl, LM Jongwe, WP Masakadza, R Ngarava, TL Chivanga

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment