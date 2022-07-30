Bangladesh sent to bowl in 1st Zimbabwe T20I

Bangladesh is also going with a three-pacer attack with the return of Taskin Ahmed alongside Mustafizur Rahman and Shoriful Islam.
This is only the second time ever in Bangladesh cricket history that the Tigers are going to play a T20I match with the likes of Shakib Al Hasan, Tamim Iqbal, Mushfiqur Rahim and Mahmudullah missing from the team sheet.
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (c), Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe: RW Chakabva, CR Ervine (c), W Madhevere, SC Williams, Sikandar Raza, M Shumba, RP Burl, LM Jongwe, WP Masakadza, R Ngarava, TL Chivanga