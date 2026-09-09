What is the secret behind Hasan’s success at Kent?

Hasan Mahmud is now Kent’s “poster boy”. He has not played many matches, and the Bangladesh pace bowler is currently featuring in only his fourth game for the English county club. Yet that has been enough to make an impact. Hasan has now become the team’s main bowling threat.

He was once again the team’s best bowler against Derbyshire yesterday, Tuesday. Hasan bowled 15.5 overs, conceded just 30 runs and claimed a team-high four wickets.