Batters aren't playing their normal cricket: Akram Khan

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan lamented the failure of the batters in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, saying that he doesn’t feel that the cricketers are in the right frame of mind.

"Looking at the batting of our batters, it seems to me that they are not playing normal cricket, like the way we play in the Dhaka League or here,” Akram told the reporters today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.

“They looked to be over-conscious and taking too much pressure, which restrained them from showcasing their proper talent,” he said.

Bangladesh though played good cricket in the first Test in the series which they eventually lost 1-0, following an abysmal batting show in the second game. Thereafter they lost the ODI series 2-1.

Akram, also a former Bangladesh skipper, said he doesn't understand why the cricketers are taking so much pressure.