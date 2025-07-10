Sri Lanka tour
Batters aren't playing their normal cricket: Akram Khan
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) director Akram Khan lamented the failure of the batters in the ongoing Sri Lanka tour, saying that he doesn’t feel that the cricketers are in the right frame of mind.
"Looking at the batting of our batters, it seems to me that they are not playing normal cricket, like the way we play in the Dhaka League or here,” Akram told the reporters today at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium.
“They looked to be over-conscious and taking too much pressure, which restrained them from showcasing their proper talent,” he said.
Bangladesh though played good cricket in the first Test in the series which they eventually lost 1-0, following an abysmal batting show in the second game. Thereafter they lost the ODI series 2-1.
Akram, also a former Bangladesh skipper, said he doesn't understand why the cricketers are taking so much pressure.
"Watching the game from afar, I feel that the players are under extra pressure. I don't know why they feel so,” he said, adding that a right frame of mind is the precursor to good performance.
“But if you take too much pressure, you cannot play normal cricket. Looking at their batting style, some mistakes, and attitude, it doesn't seem like they are playing normal cricket,” he said.
Bangladesh were bundled out in all three ODIs, even before playing full 50 overs in any match, a stat that shows how vulnerable they were in the series, despite winning a game.
The bowlers had to take charge of the batting at the end with Tanzim Hasan Sakib who came in at number 8 in the second ODI, scoring 33 off 21 to help Bangladesh win the game.
Expressing his frustration, Akram said, "There are some normal basics, which the players couldn’t follow. You have to improve in everything—from your skill set to your behavior. They have to do these things.”
“Other teams, who play (well), you won't find these mistakes in them. Maybe they lose matches, win matches (but they don't have such problems).”
These problems are becoming huge, Akram said, adding that, “It's okay if it happens in one or two matches, but it's happening day by day - I've seen huge problems with our batting for the last two years.”
“You have to get out of here. Otherwise you won't be able to perform, you'll be under pressure, everything will be negative," Akram said.