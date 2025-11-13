Australia's Hazlewood gets all-clear after Ashes scare but Abbott ruled out
Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was cleared to continue his preparations for the first Ashes Test against England after sending a scare through the Australian camp on Wednesday when he went for a hamstring scan.
Hazlewood and reserve Test quick Sean Abbott both left the Sydney Cricket Ground during New South Wales's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria for assessments.
While Hazlewood was given the all-clear, Abbott, named in Australia's 15-man squad, was ruled out of the opening Test in Perth starting on 21 November.
"Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria's innings at the SCG today reporting tightness in his right hamstring," Cricket Australia said in a statement.
"He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth.
"Sean Abbott also left the field having reported left hamstring soreness. Scans confirmed a moderate grade hamstring injury.
"He will not be available for selection for the first Test match in Perth and his return to play plan will be developed over the coming weeks."
Australia are already without injured skipper Pat Cummins for at least the opening Test, so losing Hazlewood would have been a serious blow.
Scott Boland is set to replace Cummins in the attack, which also contains left-armer Mitchell Starc.
The uncapped Brendan Doggett is the other pace option in the squad.
Cummins told reporters in Sydney he was bowling at 90 percent after a back injury and building towards being fit for the second day-night Test in Brisbane on December 4.
"It's still pretty aggressive, going from nothing to trying to get ready for a Test match in four weeks. But we're going to give it a good shot," he said.