Australia's Hazlewood gets all-clear after Ashes scare but Abbott ruled out

Pace spearhead Josh Hazlewood was cleared to continue his preparations for the first Ashes Test against England after sending a scare through the Australian camp on Wednesday when he went for a hamstring scan.

Hazlewood and reserve Test quick Sean Abbott both left the Sydney Cricket Ground during New South Wales's Sheffield Shield clash with Victoria for assessments.

While Hazlewood was given the all-clear, Abbott, named in Australia's 15-man squad, was ruled out of the opening Test in Perth starting on 21 November.

"Hazlewood left the field late in Victoria's innings at the SCG today reporting tightness in his right hamstring," Cricket Australia said in a statement.

"He underwent precautionary scans which have cleared him of muscle strain. He will train as planned in the lead up to the first Test in Perth.