ODI Super League: Sri Lanka arrive in Dhaka

Sri Lanka cricket team have arrived in Dhaka on Sunday to play a three-match series against Bangladesh as part of the ICC's ODI Super League.

A chartered flight of Sri Lankan Airlines, carrying the Sri Lanka team, landed at Dhaka’s Hazrat Shahjalal International Airport around 8:15 pm. The Lankan team then checked in at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon hotel where they will complete a three-day quarantine. If they are tested negative for coronavirus infection twice during this time, they will then get the opportunity of the practice session.

As per schedule, the visitors will join practice sessions at the Academy ground in the capital’s Mipur on 19-20 May. They will also play a practice match among themselves at the BKSP ground in Savar.

The ODI matches between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka will be held at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka on 23, 25 and 28 May.