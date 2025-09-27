Razzak steps down from selector post to compete in BCB elections

Earlier today, Razzak came to the BCB office in Mirpur and collected his nomination paper before noon. However, to contest in the election or to become a director, he had to step down from his position as BCB selector. He confirmed that he has already done so. The former national team spinner told the media that he has submitted his resignation as a BCB selector.

Explaining why he resigned, he said: “I have been serving as a BCB selector for quite some time. Now my goal is to contribute to the country’s cricket in a different way. I want players coming from the districts and divisions to learn something valuable as they rise. That’s the area I want to work on.”

As a councilor of the Khulna Divisional Sports Association, Razzak wishes to work for the Khulna division, while also aiming to contribute to the overall development of Bangladesh cricket.