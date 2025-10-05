BCB election: HC order stayed, 15 clubs’ representatives cleared to vote

The Appellate Division has stayed a High Court order that had suspended the inclusion of councillors or representatives from 15 clubs in the final voter list for the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) elections.

These 15 clubs were promoted from third division qualifying cricket.

Chamber judge at the Appellate Division, justice Farah Mahbub, passed the order today, Sunday, after hearing a petition filed by one of the clubs, Nakhalpara Cricketers, seeking suspension of the High Court order.

As a result, the councillors or representatives of the 15 clubs will be able to cast their votes in tomorrow’s BCB election, board lawyer Mahin M Rahman said.

Earlier, during the previous Awami League government, the BCB election commission published the final voter list on 26 September, including the names of councillors or representatives from 15 controversial clubs promoted from third division qualifying cricket.