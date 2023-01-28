Anamul, Janat power Barishal to the top of BPL

Fortune Barishal went atop the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2023 points-table after their three-wicket victory over Chattogram Challengers at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Friday, reports news agency BSS.

Anamul Haque scored 78 off 50 balls and Karim Janat hit a whirlwind 12-ball 31 to script Barishal’s sixth win in the league.

Earlier, Chattogram recovered from a shaky start to post a challenging 168-6 in their 20 overs after they were asked to bat first.