Bangladesh taste 5-wicket defeat to Afghanistan

A wayward batting display led Bangladesh to a five-wicket defeat to Afghanistan in the three-match ODI series opening game at Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, UAE on Wednesday.

Captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz and Towhid Hridoy struck half-centuries but their dismissal in quick succession sparked a collapse that saw them lose six wickets for 67 runs as Bangladesh were dismissed for a below-par 221 in 48.5 overs.

Afghanistan struggled to some extent before reaching 226-5 in 47.1 overs for a victory to lead the series 1-0.

Afghanistan came into the game, suffering four defeats to Bangladesh in a row in T20 format but they showed good composure in chasing the target, masking their own batting problem shrewdly.