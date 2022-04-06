‘One bad match doesn’t mean they can’t play spin’

Bangladesh is going to play the second and final Test of their two-match series against the hosts at the St George’s Park. The team is still reeling from their defeat in the first Test in Durban and the memory of losing all 10 wickets to the Protea spinners in the second innings is fresh in their minds.

But Domingo wants to focus on the positives from the first Test and wants his batters to be more positive against spinners, “One bad match doesn’t mean that a batsman is bad against spin bowling. We have to take the positives from the first innings, fix the errors from the second innings. We want to be a bit more positive and proactive in our batting. We need to have more clarity about our batting. The boys need to understand what their role is and how they can score runs.”