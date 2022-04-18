Cricket

IPL 2022

One overseas player tests Covid positive in Mustafiz’s Delhi

Sports Desk
Dhaka
Mustafizur Rahman in action for Delhi Capitals
Mustafizur Rahman in action for Delhi CapitalsIPL Website

Bangladesh pacer Mustafizur Rahman’s Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals has been hit by Covid-19 cases with at least one overseas player contracting the virus, reports cricket-based websites Cricinfo and Cricbuzz.

Earlier, the Capitals’ physiotherapist Patrick Farhart tested positive for Covid-19 on 15 April. He has been in isolation since.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Cricbuzz reports that one player and a team masseur have also tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test. They have undergone further RT-PCR tests on Monday and are now waiting to confirm the result.

default-image

Mustafiz’s team was supposed to travel to Pune on Monday for their next match in the league, which is against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. But the players and support staff are now staying quarantined in their rooms and will be tested for Covid-19.

Delhi have had an underwhelming league so far, with two losses and three wins in five games. They are currently ranked eighth in the 10-team table.

Advertisement

After taking three wickets in the first match, Mustafiz has gone wicketless in the following three games. But “The Fizz” had an impressive economy rate till the previous games against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

default-image

But Dinesh Karthik took 28 runs from one over off Mustafiz to ruin his economy rate and Bangalore won the match by 16 runs. Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also said that Mustafiz’s over changed the fate of the match.

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement
Advertisement