One overseas player tests Covid positive in Mustafiz’s Delhi

Cricbuzz reports that one player and a team masseur have also tested positive on the Rapid Antigen Test. They have undergone further RT-PCR tests on Monday and are now waiting to confirm the result.
Mustafiz’s team was supposed to travel to Pune on Monday for their next match in the league, which is against Punjab Kings on Wednesday. But the players and support staff are now staying quarantined in their rooms and will be tested for Covid-19.
Delhi have had an underwhelming league so far, with two losses and three wins in five games. They are currently ranked eighth in the 10-team table.
After taking three wickets in the first match, Mustafiz has gone wicketless in the following three games. But “The Fizz” had an impressive economy rate till the previous games against Royal Challengers Bangalore.
But Dinesh Karthik took 28 runs from one over off Mustafiz to ruin his economy rate and Bangalore won the match by 16 runs. Capitals captain Rishabh Pant also said that Mustafiz’s over changed the fate of the match.