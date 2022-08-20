Domingo's philosophy doesn't suit our brand of cricket: Mahmud

Bangladesh team director Khaled Mahmud Sujon doesn't think that the philosophy of head coach Russell Domingo goes augur well with the brand of cricket that the Tigers would like to play, particularly in T20I format, reports BSS.

Khaled Mahmud, Sridharan Sriram was therefore appointed as technical consultant as the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is keen to bring up positive vibe.

While Bangladesh have been vulnerable in this format right from the beginning, their playing method is also a cause concern as the players kept failing to learn the art of modern T20I cricket.