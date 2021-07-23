Openers depart quickly as Zimbabwe set 167-run target for Bangladesh

After 6 overs, Bangladesh were 42 for 2 wickets.
Shakib Al Hasan is batting at 10 and Mehedi Hasan at 12.
Earlier, Zimbabwe, banking on opener Wessley Madhevere’s fantastic knock of 73 off 57 balls and Ryan Burl’s cameo of 34 not out from 19 balls, scored 166 for 6 in their stipulated 20 overs.
Madhevere’s innings was adorned with eight 4’s and two 6’s. This is his best T20I innings in 12th match.
Pacer Shoriful Islam scalped 3 wickets while Shakib and Mehedi one each.
Having won the first match by eight wickets, Bangladesh eye to win the series with one match in hand.