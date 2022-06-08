Openers power Australia to thumping win over Sri Lanka

Australian openers David Warner and Aaron Finch smashed half-centuries in an impressive 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka in the first T20 international in Colombo on Tuesday.

The visitors eased to 134-0 in 14 overs, chasing just 129 for victory, after a penetrative Josh Hazlewood spell restricted the hosts to 128 all out in 19.3 overs.

Australia, the reigning champions, are warming up for the 2022 T20 World Cup to be held on home soil later this year.

Earlier, Australia skipper Finch won the toss and asked Sri Lanka to bat first in rain-hit Colombo.