De Kock leads South Africa to 194-4 against USA at T20 World Cup

Quinton de Kock hit a blistering half-century as South Africa made 194-4 against the United States in their opening T20 World Cup second round clash on Wednesday.

Opening batsman De Kock, his country's leading run-maker in the format, reached his 15th T20 international fifty off 26 balls in the opening game of the Super Eights stage at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium.

He was eventually dismissed for 74 with seven fours and five sixes in a 40-ball innings which was comfortably his best performance of the tournament.

In four previous visits to the crease at the World Cup, the 31-year-old had a best of just 20 against Sri Lanka.