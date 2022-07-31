Cricket

2nd T20I

Bangladesh sent to field first in must win game

Staff Correspondent
Dhaka
Bangladesh bowler Nasum Ahmed (2nd R) delivers during the first T20i cricket match played between Bangladesh and hosts Zimbabwe, on 30 July 2022 at the Harare Sports Club
Bangladesh will field first after losing the toss in the must win second Twenty20 International against Zimbabwe at the Harare Sports Club on Sunday.

Bangladesh had a disastrous start to the three-match series, losing the opening game by 17 runs on Saturday at the same venue.

The bowlers let down the newly appointed skipper Nurul Hasan, as they allowed the hosts to pile on 205-3 in their 20 overs and despite Nurul’s best efforts late in the innings, the Tigers fell well short of the target.

The wounded Tigers have made two changes in the playing XI, dropping Nasum Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed and replacing them with Mahedi Hasan and pacer Hasan Mahmud

Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam

Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga

