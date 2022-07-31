Bangladesh sent to field first in must win game

The bowlers let down the newly appointed skipper Nurul Hasan, as they allowed the hosts to pile on 205-3 in their 20 overs and despite Nurul’s best efforts late in the innings, the Tigers fell well short of the target.
The wounded Tigers have made two changes in the playing XI, dropping Nasum Ahmed and Taskin Ahmed and replacing them with Mahedi Hasan and pacer Hasan Mahmud
Bangladesh: Liton Das, Anamul Haque, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Munim Shahriar, Mosaddek Hossain, Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan(w/c), Mahedi Hasan, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam
Zimbabwe: Regis Chakabva(w), Craig Ervine(c), Wesley Madhevere, Sean Williams, Sikandar Raza, Ryan Burl, Milton Shumba, Luke Jongwe, Wellington Masakadza, Richard Ngarava, Tanaka Chivanga