Rain hands West Indies series win over Sri Lanka

However the West Indies' opening pair of John Campbell and Brandon King put together an unbroken opening stand of 89, interrupted first by a brief shower and by longer, sustained precipitation which extinguished any prospect of an outright result either way.

Fulfilling the often bewildering and tedious formalities of the traditional game in situations like this, play resumed in late afternoon for 40 minutes of aimless cricket when the match was called off as a draw with the West Indies at 109 with loss.

Both Campbell and King were unbeaten on 51 apiece.

West Indies' last Test series win on home soil was a 2-0 hammering of Bangladesh in 2022 when comfortable victories were achieved at this venue and then at the Daren Sammy Stadium in St Lucia.