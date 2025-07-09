Sri Lanka crush Bangladesh by 99 runs to seal ODI series

Sri Lanka stormed to a 99-run win over Bangladesh in the third and final ODI at Pallekele on Tuesday, sealing the three-match series 2-1 with a clinical all-round display.

Set a challenging target of 286, Bangladesh faltered under pressure and were bundled out for 186 inside 40 overs as Sri Lanka flexed their bowling muscle to wrap up the contest with ease.

The victory caps a remarkable turnaround for Sri Lanka in the 50-over format since their dismal World Cup campaign in India in 2023, where they finished ninth and failed to qualify for this year’s Champions Trophy.

Since that debacle, they have won seven of nine ODI series, including notable triumphs over heavyweights Australia and India.