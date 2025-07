Bangladesh win toss, elect to bat first

Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and opted to bat first in the second ODI against Sri Lanka at the R. Premadasa Stadium on Saturday.

Trailing 0-1 in the three-match series, the visitors are aiming for a strong comeback after their dramatic collapse in the opening match.

For this match, Bangladesh added Shamim Hossan and Hasan Mahmud in the places of Litton Das and Taskin Ahmed.