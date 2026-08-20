Bangladesh BPL cricket league suspended for overhaul

The board was also dealing with unpaid dues and bank guarantee issues, with the BCB having suffered losses of around $3.3 million from the BPL over the past two years, according to Tamim.

"The BPL is a great product and there is a lot of interest in it. If we can do it properly, the interest will increase even more," Tamim said.

"BCB is supposed to make a profit from franchise cricket, not a loss. So until we fix this, holding a tournament at a loss is not important," he said.