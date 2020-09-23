Pacer Abu Jayed tests COVID-19 positive, opener Saif recovers

Pacer Abu Jayed tests COVID-19 positive, opener Saif recovers
Bangladesh pacer Abu Jayed Rahi on Wednesday was diagnosed with COVID-19 in the latest test on the day opener Saif Hassan recovered from the respiratory disease, reports UNB.

Saif had tested positive twice in the last two weeks.

Saif is now all set to join the skill training camp of the national side at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium ahead of the Sri Lanka tour after his Tuesday’s test result came out negative.

The other 25 members of the skill training camp tested negative for coronavirus but right-arm pacer Abu Jayed was diagnosed with the novel virus. The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) will conduct another test before flying to the island nation.

All national team players and members of the coaching staff have to undergo at least four COVID-19 tests to confirm that every member of the team is safe.

“I was tested positive 14 days ago and later I went into self-isolation. Now, I’ve tested negative. My parents and my sister did a lot for me… They did everything they could for me. I’m really grateful to have them. Thanks to all of you who’ve supported me. And also a big thanks to those who prayed for me. I will return to the field pretty soon,” Saif wrote on his social media handle.

Pacer Abu Jayed will stay isolated as per the COVID-19 treatment regulation. He will undergo another test next week.

“Pace bowler Abu Jayed Chowdhury Rahi has reported positive for COVID-19. He’ll receive treatment in isolation for COVID-19 as per guidelines and will undergo further tests in due course,” a BCB statement quoted chief physician Debashis Chowdhury as saying.

Physician Debashis Chowdhury

Bangladesh’s three-match Test series against the island nation is still uncertain as the health department of Sri Lanka is yet to allow Tigers a shorter quarantine period instead of 14 days, which was Bangladesh’s demand to continue with the tour.

