Paine backs Langer after ‘robust discussions’

Test skipper Tim Paine Friday backed embattled Australian coach Justin Langer after “robust discussions” among senior players amid dressing-room leaks and reports of discontent over his management style.

Langer has come under a barrage of scrutiny in the wake of consecutive white-ball series losses to the West Indies and Bangladesh, with friction over his intense leadership and mood swings again resurfacing.

It culminated with Malcolm Conn, former media manager for the team, writing a scathing article in The Sydney Morning Herald this week criticising his “erratic” behaviour.