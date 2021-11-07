Cricket

Pakistan bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup match

AFP
Sharjah, United Arab Emirates
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer shake hands during the toss before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 7 November 2021.
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam (L) and Scotland's captain Kyle Coetzer shake hands during the toss before the start of the ICC men’s Twenty20 World Cup cricket match between Pakistan and Scotland at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah on 7 November 2021. AFP

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam won the toss and opted to bat in the Twenty20 World Cup Super-12 Group 2 match against Scotland at Sharjah stadium on Sunday.

Pakistan kept the same combination for the fifth match running, having already qualified for the semi-finals with four wins out of four.

Advertisement
Advertisement

Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans. If Pakistan win they top the group and play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on 11 November. England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.

Advertisement

Teams 

Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi

Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal

Read more from Cricket
Post Comment
Advertisement