Pakistan bat against Scotland in T20 World Cup match

Scotland, who have lost all their four matches, brought in Dylan Budge and Hamza Tahir for Calum MacLeod and Alasdair Evans. If Pakistan win they top the group and play Australia in the second semi-final in Dubai on 11 November. England and New Zealand are the other two teams in the semi-finals.
Teams
Pakistan: Babar Azam (captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Hasan Ali, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Shah Afridi
Scotland: Kyle Coetzer (captain), George Munsey, Richie Berrington, Michael Leask, Matthew Cross, Dylan Budge, Hamza Tahir, Chris Greaves, Mark Watt, Safyaan Sharif, Brad Wheal