Pakistan host Zimbabwe as cricket rehabilitation gathers pace

Pakistan take a further step out of the wilderness as international cricket hosts when they welcome Zimbabwe for their first ODI in a year on Friday, with England and South Africa both lining up tours.

The three one-day internationals, when Babar Azam will debut as ODI captain, are also Pakistan’s first in the new World Cup Super League, the qualification process for the 50-over World Cup in 2023.

The rehabilitation of Pakistan, largely shunned by foreign sides after a deadly attack on Sri Lanka’s team bus in 2009, has accelerated in recent months, partly as a result of the coronavirus pandemic.

After Pakistan toured England and agreed to visit South Africa—both hard-hit by COVID-19 -- the two heavyweights were moved to show their gratitude by studying reciprocal trips. Neither has visited in more than a decade.