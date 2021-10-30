Pakistan win Afghan thriller to close in on semis berth

Pakistan put one foot in the semi-finals of the Twenty20I World Cup on Friday with a nervy five-wicket victory against Afghanistan in the Super 12 stage of the tournament.

The 2009 champions restricted Afghanistan to a modest 147-6 in a match between the top two teams in Group II at Dubai International Stadium.

When they came out to bat, skipper Babar Azam made a fluent 51 but it was Asif Ali's blistering 25 off seven balls that sealed their tense victory with six balls to spare.