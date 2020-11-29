Phillips’ record 46-ball ton sets up huge target for Windies in second T20

Glenn Phillips smacked the fastest Twenty20 century by a New Zealander as the Black Caps set the West Indies an imposing 239-run target if they are to save the series in game two at Bay Oval in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

Phillips clubbed his century off 46 deliveries, the 10th fastest in the world and one ball faster than the previous New Zealand record held by Colin Munro.

When he was dismissed on the penultimate delivery of the New Zealand innings, Phillips had scored 108 off 51 balls, with eight sixes and 10 fours, and having featured in a 184-run stand with Devon Conway.

Conway was not out 65 at the close with New Zealand 238 for three.