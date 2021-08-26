Physician advises BCB chief Nazmul to stay away from cricket on health grounds

“Cricket is taking much time, too much time from my life,” Nazmul told the media. “And the bad thing about me is I can’t accept a defeat. When Bangladesh lose a match, I get upset— even my family members fear to confront me at that time.”
Nazmul was appointed president of BCB for the first time in 2012 by the government. In the next election in 2013, he won post unopposed, which was repeated in 2017 as well.
“My physician advised me to stay away from cricket-related engagements or I reduce my participation in everything,” Nazmul added. “I think I should tell you these. The next election will be held as early as possible. We have a board meeting on 1 September, and we’ll decide a date for the election in that meeting.”
Nazmul did not make it clear if he will participate in the election. He only said that the next election will be “something different”.
The BCB AGM took place in a hotel in the capital. As per the BCB constitution, the AGM should take place once a year, but it was BCB’s only AGM in four years.