Towhid sings praises of ‘friend’ Wellalage

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage had a brilliant outing against India on Tuesday with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinner claimed a five-wicket haul and also made an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls.
But his efforts proved insufficient as Sri Lanka lost the match by 41 runs. Despite the defeat, the young all-rounder is being lauded on social media for his showing against India and one of those praises came from Bangladesh’s very own young sensation Towhid Hridoy.
Towhid played alongside the 20-year-old Wellalage in the recently concluded season of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) for the Jaffna Kings. And it seems that Towhid has struck up a deep friendship with the Sri Lankan all-rounder.
On Tuesday, after the match, Towhid posted a photo of them two on social media and in the caption congratulated him for his maiden five-wicket haul in ODIs and showered him with praises and best wishes.
“Congratulations on your first time 5 wickets against India. I have been waiting to share this photo with everyone, and today (Tuesday) that wait is over. I enjoyed playing for Jaffna Kings even more because I had a friend like you. Congratulations on your special day, and I hope you have even better days in your life as a player, inshallah. I will always have good wishes and love for you, friend,” wrote Towhid.
Sri Lankan great Lasith Malinga also hailed Wellalage for his all-round showing.
“It’s fair to say that SL played with 12 players today. That’s how good Dunith was. He’s got a brilliant head on his young shoulders to go with his all-round skill set. I believe he’s on his way to becoming the most important player for SL in ODIs for the next decade,” Malinga wrote on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.
Wellalage himself thanked Pakistan captain Babar Azam for inspiring him to do better, “Though the result didn’t go our way, I’m proud of my performance on the field. Learning from the best, (Babar Azam), whose journey and dedication continue to motivate me. Will keep pushing forward and striving for victory.”