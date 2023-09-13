Towhid sings praises of ‘friend’ Wellalage

Sri Lankan all-rounder Dunith Wellalage had a brilliant outing against India on Tuesday with both bat and ball. The left-arm spinner claimed a five-wicket haul and also made an unbeaten 42 off 46 balls.

But his efforts proved insufficient as Sri Lanka lost the match by 41 runs. Despite the defeat, the young all-rounder is being lauded on social media for his showing against India and one of those praises came from Bangladesh’s very own young sensation Towhid Hridoy.