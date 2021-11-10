Players do get disturbed by constantly staying in bio-bubble: Babar Azam

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam on Tuesday said that the players do get disturbed and their concentration levels do take a hit by constantly remaining in bio-secure bubbles.

Pakistan will lock horns against Australia in the semi-finals of the ongoing T20I world cup on Thursday at the dubai international stadium. "Look they are always ups and downs in professional cricket but yes, players do get disturbed and uncomfortable by constantly being in a bio-secure bubble environment. We have tried to counter that by working as a group and trying to support each other in the Pakistan team," said Azam during a virtual press conference.