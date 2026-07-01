Bangladesh's T20 squad for Zimbabwe series announced
The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) announced the squad for the T20 International series in Zimbabwe today, Wednesday leaving out the captain Liton Das.
Vice-captain Towhid Hridoy will continue to lead the side in absence of Liton Das.
Taskin Ahmed and Shamim Patwari are other two cricketers to be left out from the Bangladesh’s previous T20 series against Australia. Bangladesh lost that series 3-0.
Yasir Ali Chowhdury Rabbi, Mohammad Saifuddin and Mosaddek Hossain Saikat were recalled to the T20 side, replacing the trio.
Yasir was brought back into the side for his big-hitting prowess while Mosaddek’s ODI from against Australia prompted the selectors to consider him in T20 format.
Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo will host the three-match T20 series with the first match scheduled at 15 July. The second and third match is on July 17 and 19 respectively.
Squad
Towhid Hridoy (Captain), Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Mohammed Saif Hassan, Mosaddek Hossain Saikat, Yasir Ali Chowdhury, Nurul Hasan Sohan, Shak Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Rishad Hossain, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nahid Rana, Saifuddin, Abdul Gaffar Saqlain.