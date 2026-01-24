Scotland to replace Bangladesh in World Cup: ICC

The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed that Bangladesh will not participate in the 2026 T20 World Cup.

The ICC said Scotland will take Bangladesh’s place after the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) declined to play as per the schedule.

The ICC issued a statement announcing the decision on Saturday evening.

The ICC noted that there was no credible or verifiable security threat to the Bangladesh national team in India, and therefore rejected the request to move the matches to Sri Lanka.

The tenth edition of the T20 World Cup will begin on 7 February, jointly hosted by India and Sri Lanka.

ICC added that, with the tournament so close, it was not feasible to accommodate BCB’s request, leaving them compelled to take this difficult decision.