Powell credits his batting coach after win over Bangladesh

All-rounder Rovman Powell, who helped West Indies clinch victory against Bangladesh in the second T20I, praised his batting coach for giving him better options against spin.

Powell's knock of 61 runs took West Indies to a 35-run win over Bangladesh, in the second T20I of the two-match series, here at Windsor Park on Sunday. "The plan is simple, get a start, get myself in as I can always make it up. Was a very good wicket, unfortunate only two games here, wish we had three games here. A lot of credit has to go to my batting coach back home, he gave me better options against spin," said Powell in a post-match presentation.

"Their (WI bowlers) execution was good, we did get wickets in the powerplay, getting three sets the match up perfectly in T20Is. Thanks to the people of Dominica, the fans were fantastic, hats off to them," he added.