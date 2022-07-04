Powell credits his batting coach after win over Bangladesh

Chasing a target of 194 runs, Bangladesh got off to a bad start. Bangladesh needed to score at almost 10 runs an over to claim victory and veteran all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan certainly played his part as he contributed an unbeaten 68.
The issue was he received little support from his teammates as wickets fell at regular intervals and Bangladesh fell some 35 runs short of victory.
It was the Bangladesh top-order that failed to fire, with openers Anamul Haque (3) and Liton Das (5) going cheaply and skipper Mahmudullah (11) not fairing much better after coming in at No.4.
A 55-run stand between Shakib and Afif Hossain (34) provided the visitors with a glimmer of hope, but West Indies' captain Nicholas Pooran rotated his bowlers well to ensure the victory target was never seriously threatened.