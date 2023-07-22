Bangladesh Women cricket team end last ODI against India with a tie

Bangladesh Women cricket team ended their last ODI of the three-match series against India with a sensational tie on Saturday at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
The women in red and green took last six wickets for just 34 runs as India were bundled out for 225 in 49.3 overs.
Marufa Akhter, who was injured earlier, forced Meghna Singh to nick a ball to wicketkeeper Nigar Sultana as Bangladesh confirmed a historic 1-1 draw in the series.
Nahida Akhter took three wickets while Marufa bagged two.
Earlier in the day, Bangladesh posted 225-4 thanks to century of Fargana Haque.
Fargana became the first Bangladeshi women to score a ODI ton.