Bangladesh women blow Scotland away for sixth straight win

Having already secured their World Cup ticket, Bangladesh’s women celebrated it in style with a dominant on-field performance. They simply blew away the Scotland women’s team at Kirtipur in Nepal today, Friday.

Powered by a blistering half-century from captain Nigar Sultana and a fiery bowling spell from Marufa Akter, Bangladesh Women crushed Scotland by a massive 90 runs. In terms of runs, this is Bangladesh’s third-largest victory in T20 internationals.

With four wins in the group stage and two more in the Super Six, Bangladesh Women have now won six matches in a row in the World Cup qualifiers.