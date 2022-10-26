Ireland stun England in rain-hit Super 12 clash

Ireland pulled off a huge upset Wednesday, stunning world number two England by five runs in Duckworth and Lewis method with a fine bowling display in a rain-affected match to throw the ICC Twenty20 World Cup wide open.

After being sent in to bat, Ireland captain Andy Balbirnie (62) led his team to 92-1 off 10 overs before a mid-order collapse saw them all out for 157 with four balls remaining.

But England slumped to 29-3 with just one boundary in the first five overs as the Irish bowlers found pace and movement.