Fahim Ashraf fifer leads Rangpur to victory over Chattogram

Medium pacer Fahim Ashraf claimed a five-wicket haul to steer Rangpur Riders to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Chattogram Royals in their opening game at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.

Pakistan recruit Fahim's 5-17 was instrumental in wrapping up Chattogram for a meager 102 in 17.5 overs before former England opener Dawid Malan hit a 51 to guide Rangpur to 107-3 for a victory in just 15 overs.

Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-19 to complement Fahim in wreaking havoc on Chattogram batting line up.

But young pace sensation Nahid Rana began the rot by claiming Chattogram opener Adam Rossington for 1 after they were sent to bat first.