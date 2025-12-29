BPL
Fahim Ashraf fifer leads Rangpur to victory over Chattogram
Medium pacer Fahim Ashraf claimed a five-wicket haul to steer Rangpur Riders to a comprehensive seven-wicket victory over Chattogram Royals in their opening game at the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 tournament at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Monday.
Pakistan recruit Fahim's 5-17 was instrumental in wrapping up Chattogram for a meager 102 in 17.5 overs before former England opener Dawid Malan hit a 51 to guide Rangpur to 107-3 for a victory in just 15 overs.
Mustafizur Rahman picked up 2-19 to complement Fahim in wreaking havoc on Chattogram batting line up.
But young pace sensation Nahid Rana began the rot by claiming Chattogram opener Adam Rossington for 1 after they were sent to bat first.
Mustafizur got into act with the wicket of Mirza Baig who led Chattogram to victory over Noakhali Express in the first match with a 69 ball-80. But this time he could make just 20 off 24.
Mustafizur also dismissed Naim Sheikh who top-scored for Chattogram with 20 ball-39, Fahim then sparked the middle order collapse, ensuring that Rangpur will get an easier target to chase.
Malan and Liton Das made the chase a cake-walk by adding 91 runs for the opening partnership with Liton hammering a 31 ball-47, an innings featured with four fours and two sixes.
Towhid Hridoy (1) and Malan then followed him but Mahmudullah Riyad and Khushdil Shah sailed the side home as Khushdil signed off the match with a towering six.