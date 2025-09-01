Zampa's 21,000 mile trek worthwhile as Invincibles win Hundred final

Adam Zampa's marathon 21,000 mile (34,000 kilometre) round trip from Australia just to bowl 20 balls paid dividends as the Oval Invincibles won their third successive final in English cricket's Hundred with a 26-run victory over the Trent Rockets at Lord's on Sunday.

Zampa'S near 30-hour journey came about after the 33-year-old, who's been on international duty with Australia, was summoned as a replacement for fellow leg-spinner Rashid Khan, called up to play for Afghanistan.

Zampa, who had starred in the Invincibles previous two title-winning campaigns, took a miserly 1-21 from his maximum 20 balls on Sunday, with the veteran having Rockets dangerman David Willey stumped for 14.

He was not the only Australian leg-spinner in the wickets for the Invincibles.