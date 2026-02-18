ICC confirms Bangladesh’s participation in 2028 T20 World Cup

Will Bangladesh be able to play directly in the 2028 T20 World Cup? Many had that question after the team did not play in the ongoing World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Bangladesh’s participation 2028 T20 World Cup.

In a press release, the International Cricket Council said Bangladesh will play in the 2028 T20 World Cup. The team’s participation in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand has been confirmed based on ranking.

The Super Eight lineup of the World Cup was finalised today after Pakistan’s win over Namibia in Colombo. Besides Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand also reached the Super Eight.