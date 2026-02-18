ICC confirms Bangladesh’s participation in 2028 T20 World Cup
Will Bangladesh be able to play directly in the 2028 T20 World Cup? Many had that question after the team did not play in the ongoing World Cup in India and Sri Lanka. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has confirmed Bangladesh’s participation 2028 T20 World Cup.
In a press release, the International Cricket Council said Bangladesh will play in the 2028 T20 World Cup. The team’s participation in the tournament in Australia and New Zealand has been confirmed based on ranking.
The Super Eight lineup of the World Cup was finalised today after Pakistan’s win over Namibia in Colombo. Besides Pakistan, India, Sri Lanka, Zimbabwe, West Indies, England, South Africa and New Zealand also reached the Super Eight.
According to the qualification rules of the T20 World Cup, all teams reaching the Super Eight directly secured places for the 2028 World Cup. Among them, New Zealand had already confirmed its place as a co-host. Australia did not reach the Super Eight this time, but its participation is confirmed as host.
The ICC said eight teams will qualify through the qualifiers for the 20-team T20 World Cup. Of the remaining 12, nine have been decided through performance in this edition and hosting rights. The other three will be finalised based on the T20 rankings. The list will be finalised according to the rankings on 9 March, the day after the final.
However, Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland will take those three places. Bangladesh are ranked ninth, Afghanistan tenth and Ireland twelfth. There are no international T20 matches before 9 March that could affect their rankings. Therefore, the participation of Bangladesh, Afghanistan and Ireland in the 2028 tournament is now confirmed.