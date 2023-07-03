Lyon out of Ashes series with 'significant' calf tear

Injured Australian star Nathan Lyon will play no further part in the Ashes, coach Andrew McDonald said Monday, with the off-spinner backing Todd Murphy to pick up where he left off.

Lyon suffered a "significant calf tear" while fielding on day two of a fractious second Test at Lord's, which Australia won by 43 runs to go 2-0 up in the five-match series.

"It's not looking good at the moment, it's a significant tear to the calf and it'll be series ending," McDonald said, with Murphy expected to replace him for the third Test at Headingley on Thursday.

"We like to have a spinner in our attack, it's a different balance, and as you saw (on Sunday) at certain times, we had to do it differently without Nathan Lyon down the other end, which we've been so used to.