Miandad weeps as he calls for Imran Khan’s release
Pakistan cricket legend Javed Miandad has also spoken out in support of the release of jailed former prime minister and his longtime teammate Imran Khan. Calling Imran an honest man, the 1992 World Cup winner urged the authorities to resolve the matter through dialogue and release him.
Pakistan won the 1992 World Cup under the captaincy of Imran, one of the greatest all-rounders of all time. Imran has been in prison for more than three years in connection with corruption cases.
On 24 August, 21 former international captains jointly wrote to the Pakistani government demanding that Imran be provided with proper medical treatment and basic facilities. Australia captain Pat Cummins also expressed his support for Imran in a post on X. Miandad spoke about Imran in an interview with 'Narratives,' a platform run by Pakistani journalists.
Miandad is widely regarded as one of Pakistan’s greatest-ever batsmen. He held the record for most Test runs for Pakistan for many years before being overtaken by Younis Khan. He played 78 Tests for Pakistan as Imran’s teammate. No other pair of Pakistan teammates have played as many Tests together for the country.
Speaking about Imran to Narratives, Miandad said, “Someone explain this to me. Is he going to eat up Pakistan? We are all Pakistanis. We should sit together and resolve the issue. Whatever the problem is, that is what Pakistan needs now. The situation is being unnecessarily prolonged, and that is not right.”
Miandad, 69, rejected the notion that he had any feud or hostility with Imran during their playing days. “There was no hostility. We never had any quarrel,” he said.
Recalling the time he played county cricket in England with Imran, Miandad said, “We also played county cricket together. We spent six months together in England. Later, I also handed him the captaincy in the Pakistan team. We had a very good relationship and spent a wonderful period of cricket together.”
Miandad added, “He is also someone’s son. I often think—poor man, what kind of situation is he going through? We were very close. We played county cricket together, spent time together and understood each other very well. Together, we took Pakistan a long way forward.”
Miandad has been a strong critic in the past of Imran’s political leadership after retirement and his administration of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).
Their warm relationship from their playing days also became somewhat strained later. In yesterday’s interview, however, Miandad said his earlier comments had also come from the heart. At the same time, he urged people not to forget Imran’s contribution to Pakistan.
Miandad said, “What is wrong is wrong. Of course, he is a national hero. I pray that this problem is resolved. I am also appealing to the Pakistani government. Perhaps I am not in a position to say much, but I can say this—he is my colleague. We spent a lot of time together and played together. I know Imran very well. He is an honest man.”
Miandad then became emotional while talking about his former teammate. With tears in his eyes, he said, “My prayers are that what is right should prevail. What more can I say? You have brought tears to my eyes. I am saying this from the heart.”
Miandad added, “If there is anything I can do, I certainly will. We are all Pakistanis. We have all carried Pakistan’s flag. All other differences should come to an end. In terms of patriotism, he is no less than anyone else. We fought on the cricket field. Who did we fight for? For Pakistan. What happened has happened. Everyone makes mistakes. Now end this.”
Miandad also spoke about Imran’s tenure as prime minister. “He also served the country as prime minister. There are no allegations that he stole anything,” he said.
Miandad also expressed concern about what could happen in Pakistan if anything happened to Imran. “God forbid, if something happens to him, can you imagine what will happen in the country? The whole of Pakistan will cry,” he said.
One of the most memorable chapters in the cricketing friendship between Imran Khan and Javed Miandad was the 1992 World Cup. In the final against England, the pair put together a crucial 139-run partnership for the third wicket. The partnership played a major role in Pakistan winning its first—and so far only—ODI World Cup.
After winning the 1992 World Cup, Imran retired from cricket and entered politics. He served as Pakistan’s prime minister from 2018 to 2022.
Following his removal from power, Imran was sentenced in corruption and other cases and remains in prison. He has denied wrongdoing in the allegations and cases against him and has maintained that they are politically motivated.