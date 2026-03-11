1st ODI
Nahid Rana bags maiden 5-wicket in ODI haul to dismantle Pakistan
Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana delivered a devastating spell of fast bowling Tuesday, claiming his first career five-wicket haul to tear through Pakistan's inexperienced batting lineup in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.
Rana, who entered the match with only five wickets in his previous five ODI appearances, took five wickets in his first five overs, single-handedly reducing the visiting side to a vulnerable position.
Pakistan, fielding four ODI debutants for the first time since 2008, struggled against the pace attack after Bangladesh captain Mehidy Hasan Miraz won the toss and elected to field.
Openers Sahibzada Farhan and Maaz Sadaqat adopted a cautious approach against new-ball bowlers Taskin Ahmed and Mustafizur Rahman, playing 24 dot balls in the first six overs.
However, Rana's introduction in the 10th over immediately changed the game. He removed Farhan (27) with the final ball of his opening over, caught by Afif Hossain at point.
In his next over, Rana dismissed debutant Shamil Hussain (4) with a short delivery that Hussain skied to wicketkeeper Litton Das.
Rana continued his barrage of short-pitched bowling, removing Sadaqat (18) in the 14th over and veteran Mohammad Rizwan (10) in the 17th over, caught again by Das.
He completed his maiden five-wicket haul by dismissing Salman Agha for 5 runs, caught by Tanzid Hasan at short square leg.