Nahid Rana bags maiden 5-wicket in ODI haul to dismantle Pakistan

Bangladesh fast bowler Nahid Rana delivered a devastating spell of fast bowling Tuesday, claiming his first career five-wicket haul to tear through Pakistan's inexperienced batting lineup in the first ODI at the Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium.

Rana, who entered the match with only five wickets in his previous five ODI appearances, took five wickets in his first five overs, single-handedly reducing the visiting side to a vulnerable position.