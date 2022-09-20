New Zealand's Guptill to play at seventh T20 World Cup

"It's especially exciting for Finn and Michael, while Martin Guptill is preparing for his seventh Twenty20 World Cup, which in itself is an incredible achievement," said coach Gary Stead.
"It's great to have this tournament so soon after last year's event in which we played some really good cricket, but couldn't quite get over the line.
"With the nucleus of that squad retained along with the exciting additions of Finn and Michael, we should go into the tournament with plenty of optimism."
Paceman Adam Milne has retained his place, while Devon Conway has been named as first-choice wicketkeeper after wearing the gloves during a series win in the West Indies last month.
As a warm-up, the Black Caps will play a home tri-series against Pakistan and Bangladesh starting in Christchurch on 7 October.
New Zealand's first Twenty20 World Cup game is against hosts Australia on October 22 in a repeat of last year's final, before the Black Caps play England and Afghanistan.
New Zealand squad:
Kane Williamson (capt), Finn Allen, Trent Boult, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway (wicketkeeper), Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi and Tim Southee.