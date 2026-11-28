Mushfiqur Rahim to retire from int’l cricket after England series
Mushfiqur Rahim is set to retire from Test cricket, having already called time on his One-Day International and T20 careers.
Mushfiqur’s retirement from Test cricket will bring an end to his career in all three international formats.
The first Test of Bangladesh’s two-match series against England next February will be Mushfiqur’s final appearance in the national team’s jersey.
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) president Tamim Iqbal announced the veteran batter’s decision after a meeting of the board of directors today, Saturday.